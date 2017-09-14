Sira Horradarn Junior，華盛頓大學，大學本科組獎，$1000獎金。（左一）
Iris Zhou 12年級，Seattle Ingraham High School，10-12年級組獎，$600獎金。（左二）
Stephanie Guo 12年級，Interlake High School，10-12年級組獎，$600獎金。（左三）
Anna Wang 12年級，Redmond High School，10-12年級組獎，$600獎金。（左四）
Henry Zhu 11年級，Newport High School，10-12年級組榮譽獎，$50獎金。（左五）
Megan Lu 11年級，Interlake High School，10-12年級組榮譽獎，$50獎金。（左六）
Victor Wu 12年級，Inglemoon High School，10-12年級組獎，$600獎金。（右一）
Kristin Yao 10年級，Inglemoon High School，10-12年級組榮譽獎，$50獎金。（右二）
James Wu 9年級，Interlake High School，7-9年級組獎，$300獎金。（右三）
Damian Peng 9年級，Redmond High School，7-9年級組榮譽獎，$50獎金。（右四）
Angela Lin 12年級，Seattle Preparatory School，10-12年級組獎，$600獎金。
全美工程師協會西雅圖分會 慶祝100週年暨頒發青年獎學金
Sira Horradarn Junior，華盛頓大學，大學本科組獎，$1000獎金。（左一）
留言