全美工程師協會西雅圖分會 慶祝100週年暨頒發青年獎學金

全美工程師協會西雅圖分會9月9日在表爾威的Westin酒店舉辦100週年慶及頒發青年獎獎學金。當天有110人參加了活動。圖為獲獎學金學生與駱家輝合影。

Sira Horradarn Junior，華盛頓大學，大學本科組獎，$1000獎金。（左一）
Iris Zhou 12年級，Seattle Ingraham High School，10-12年級組獎，$600獎金。（左二）
Stephanie Guo 12年級，Interlake High School，10-12年級組獎，$600獎金。（左三）
Anna Wang 12年級，Redmond High School，10-12年級組獎，$600獎金。（左四）
Henry Zhu 11年級，Newport High School，10-12年級組榮譽獎，$50獎金。（左五）
Megan Lu 11年級，Interlake High School，10-12年級組榮譽獎，$50獎金。（左六）
Victor Wu 12年級，Inglemoon High School，10-12年級組獎，$600獎金。（右一）
Kristin Yao 10年級，Inglemoon High School，10-12年級組榮譽獎，$50獎金。（右二）
James Wu 9年級，Interlake High School，7-9年級組獎，$300獎金。（右三）
Damian Peng 9年級，Redmond High School，7-9年級組榮譽獎，$50獎金。（右四）
Angela Lin 12年級，Seattle Preparatory School，10-12年級組獎，$600獎金。

主講人David Shoultz
駱家輝在會上為主講人做介紹。
主講人莊人川（Ronald Chwang）
參加慶祝活動的特別嘉賓，左起：全美工程師協會西雅圖分會會長王曉熙，表爾威市議員李瑞麟，華州前州長及前駐華大使駱家輝。
表演舞蹈的華音舞蹈學校小朋友們。

